BSE Healthcare Index up 86 points (0.54%); reaches 15,796 at 15:22 - 02 Jun

At 15:22, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 0.5% at 15796. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, MEDICAMEQ had the best relative performance, changing 10.0%. Other major gainers included MARKSANS(+9.8%), KILITCH(+8.0%), ASTERDM(+6.8%), and GRANULES(+5.7%). Meanwhile SOLARA had the worst relative performance, changing -3.4%. It was followed by DIVISLAB(-2.7%), FDC(-2.0%), FORTIS(-1.5%), and DRREDDY(-1.3%).