BSE Healthcare Index up 122 points (0.76%); reaches 16,221 at 10:21 - 05 Jun

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 0.8% at 16221. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, PANACEABIO had the best relative performance, changing 9.8%. Other major gainers included MOREPENLAB(+9.3%), UNICHEMLAB(+6.1%), HIKAL(+5.2%), and MARKSANS(+5.0%). Meanwhile CADILAHC had the worst relative performance, changing -1.0%. It was followed by IPCALAB(-0.9%), SOLARA(-0.9%), AARTIDRUGS(-0.9%), and HESTERBIO(-0.8%).