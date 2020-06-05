BSE Healthcare Index up 122 points (0.76%); reaches 16,221 at 10:21 - 05 Jun

BSE Healthcare Index up 122 points (0.76%); reaches 16,221 at 10:21 - 05 Jun1 min read . 10:25 AM IST
At 10:21, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 0.8% at 16221
At 10:21, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 0.8% at 16221
Healthcare stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Healthcare rising 0.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.
Healthcare stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Healthcare rising 0.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.
At 10:21, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 0.8% at 16221. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, PANACEABIO had the best relative performance, changing 9.8%. Other major gainers included MOREPENLAB(+9.3%), UNICHEMLAB(+6.1%), HIKAL(+5.2%), and MARKSANS(+5.0%). Meanwhile CADILAHC had the worst relative performance, changing -1.0%. It was followed by IPCALAB(-0.9%), SOLARA(-0.9%), AARTIDRUGS(-0.9%), and HESTERBIO(-0.8%).
At day's high, the S&P BSE Healthcare index rose as much as 1.4% to 16325, after opening at 16,215.26. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 16210 to 16325.
The S&P BSE Healthcare index had hit a 52-week high of 16324.87 on Jun 05, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10947.99 on Mar 23, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE Healthcare has given a return of 4.67%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.3%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE METAL and BSE Basic Materials indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.6% and +2.06% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Information Technology and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.62% and -0.48% respectively.
