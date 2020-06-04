Healthcare stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Healthcare rising 1.2%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.3% at 34215 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36% at 10097.30.

At 09:22, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 1.2% at 16026. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, OPTOCIRCUI had the best relative performance, changing 4.9%. Other major gainers included MARKSANS(+4.8%), AUROPHARMA(+4.3%), INDOCO(+4.2%), and VIVIMEDLAB(+3.9%). Meanwhile NH had the worst relative performance, changing -1.2%. It was followed by ABBOTINDIA(-0.8%), TAKE(-0.6%), AARTIDRUGS(-0.4%), and METROPOLIS(-0.3%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Healthcare index rose as much as 1.21% to 16029, after opening at 15,898.42. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 15874 to 16029.

The S&P BSE Healthcare index had hit a 52-week high of 16039.54 on Jun 02, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10947.99 on Mar 23, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Healthcare has given a return of 5.06%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.03%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE Utilities and BSE Healthcare indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +1.39% and +1.07% respectively. In comparison, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES and BSE REALTY indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.25% and -0.09% respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via