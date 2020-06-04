BSE Healthcare Index up 188 points (1.19%); reaches 16,026 at 09:22 - 04 Jun

At 09:22, the S&P BSE Healthcare index was up 1.2% at 16026. Among the 69 stocks that make up the Index, OPTOCIRCUI had the best relative performance, changing 4.9%. Other major gainers included MARKSANS(+4.8%), AUROPHARMA(+4.3%), INDOCO(+4.2%), and VIVIMEDLAB(+3.9%). Meanwhile NH had the worst relative performance, changing -1.2%. It was followed by ABBOTINDIA(-0.8%), TAKE(-0.6%), AARTIDRUGS(-0.4%), and METROPOLIS(-0.3%).