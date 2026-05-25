BSE indices rejig: TVS Motor Company to replace Adani Enterprises in Sensex 50 index

BSE indices rejig: The BSE 100 index will see the inclusion of four stocks and deletion of equal numbers of stocks. Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, One 97 Communications and CG Power and Industrial Solutions will be included in the BSE 100 index.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 May 2026, 08:43 AM IST
BSE indices rejig: In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.
BSE indices rejig: In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.(Photo: Bloomberg)

TVS Motor Company shares will replace Adani Enterprises in the BSE Sensex 50 index, as a part of the reconstitution of the BSE indices.

BSE Index Services on 22 May 2026, Friday, announced the reconstitution of several benchmark indices. The changes in the indices will take effect from the opening of trade on 22 June 2026.

In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.

BSE Sensex 50 index

As part of the reshuffle, TVS Motor Company will be added to the BSE Sensex 50 index, while Adani Enterprises will be removed.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 25 May

BSE 100 index

The BSE 100 index will see the inclusion of four stocks and deletion of equal numbers of stocks. Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, One 97 Communications and CG Power and Industrial Solutions will be included in the BSE 100 index.

TVS Motor Company, Ambuja Cements, Colgate-Palmolive (India) and Tube Investments of India will be removed from the index.

Meanwhile, the BSE Focused IT index will also see one change. L&T Technology Services will replace Cyient in the index.

Read all Stock Market news here

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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