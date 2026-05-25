BSE indices rejig: TVS Motor Company to replace Adani Enterprises in Sensex 50 index

TVS Motor Company shares will replace Adani Enterprises in the BSE Sensex 50 index, as a part of the reconstitution of the BSE indices.
BSE Index Services on 22 May 2026, Friday, announced the reconstitution of several benchmark indices. The changes in the indices will take effect from the opening of trade on 22 June 2026.
In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.
As part of the reshuffle, TVS Motor Company will be added to the BSE Sensex 50 index, while Adani Enterprises will be removed.
The BSE 100 index will see the inclusion of four stocks and deletion of equal numbers of stocks. Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, One 97 Communications and CG Power and Industrial Solutions will be included in the BSE 100 index.
TVS Motor Company, Ambuja Cements, Colgate-Palmolive (India) and Tube Investments of India will be removed from the index.
Meanwhile, the BSE Focused IT index will also see one change. L&T Technology Services will replace Cyient in the index.