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BSE indices rejig: TVS Motor Company to replace Adani Enterprises in Sensex 50 index

BSE indices rejig: The BSE 100 index will see the inclusion of four stocks and deletion of equal numbers of stocks. Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, One 97 Communications and CG Power and Industrial Solutions will be included in the BSE 100 index.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 May 2026, 08:43 AM IST
BSE indices rejig: In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.
BSE indices rejig: In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.(Photo: Bloomberg)
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TVS Motor Company shares will replace Adani Enterprises in the BSE Sensex 50 index, as a part of the reconstitution of the BSE indices.

BSE Index Services on 22 May 2026, Friday, announced the reconstitution of several benchmark indices. The changes in the indices will take effect from the opening of trade on 22 June 2026.

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In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.

BSE Sensex 50 index

As part of the reshuffle, TVS Motor Company will be added to the BSE Sensex 50 index, while Adani Enterprises will be removed.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 25 May

BSE 100 index

The BSE 100 index will see the inclusion of four stocks and deletion of equal numbers of stocks. Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, One 97 Communications and CG Power and Industrial Solutions will be included in the BSE 100 index.

TVS Motor Company, Ambuja Cements, Colgate-Palmolive (India) and Tube Investments of India will be removed from the index.

Meanwhile, the BSE Focused IT index will also see one change. L&T Technology Services will replace Cyient in the index.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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