BSE Indices rejig: Yes Bank, HAL among 7 stocks to replace Adani Power, Tata Elxsi, others in S&P BSE 100 index
In S&P BSE SENSEX 50, UPL and Dabur India will be dropped and replaced by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and LTIMindtree.
Yes Bank, TVS Motor Company, Hindustan Aeronautics and IDFC First Bank are among the seven stocks that will be included in the S&P BSE 100 index, while Tata Elxsi, Voltas and Adani Group stocks Adani Power and ACC, among 3 others will be excluded from the index.
