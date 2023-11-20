comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  BSE Indices rejig: Yes Bank, HAL among 7 stocks to replace Adani Power, Tata Elxsi, others in S&P BSE 100 index
Back Back

BSE Indices rejig: Yes Bank, HAL among 7 stocks to replace Adani Power, Tata Elxsi, others in S&P BSE 100 index

 Ankit Gohel

In S&P BSE SENSEX 50, UPL and Dabur India will be dropped and replaced by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and LTIMindtree.

IDFC First Bank shares will replace Canara Bank in S&P BSE BANKEX.Premium
IDFC First Bank shares will replace Canara Bank in S&P BSE BANKEX.

Yes Bank, TVS Motor Company, Hindustan Aeronautics and IDFC First Bank are among the seven stocks that will be included in the S&P BSE 100 index, while Tata Elxsi, Voltas and Adani Group stocks Adani Power and ACC, among 3 others will be excluded from the index.

Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd, on November 17 announced the reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices. As per the changes, Power Finance Corporation, APL Apollo Tubes and Persistent Systems will also replace Bandhan Bank, Mphasis and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals in the S&P BSE 100 index.

Also Read: Tata Investment share price jumps over 15% ahead of Tata Technologies IPO; stock rallies 35% in two days

The changes in the indices will be effective at the open of Monday, December 18, 2023, Asia Index Pvt Ltd said.

In S&P BSE SENSEX 50, UPL and Dabur India will be dropped and replaced by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and LTIMindtree.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Moreover, IDFC First Bank will replace Canara Bank in S&P BSE BANKEX.

Nine stocks in the S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 will also be replaced. The stocks dropped from this index are Voltas, Tata Elxsi, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, LTIMindtree, BEL and Adani Power.

Also Read: Zen Technologies shares rise 4.40% on securing 42 crore export order

These nine stocks will be replaced by TVS Motor Company, Power Finance Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Persistent Systems, Dabur India, APL Apollo Tubes, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and UPL.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 10:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App