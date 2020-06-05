BSE Information Technology Index down 0.66% at 10:21 - 05 Jun

BSE Information Technology Index down 0.66% at 10:21 - 05 Jun1 min read . 10:25 AM IST
IT stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Information Technology falling -0.7%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.2% at 34063 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.42% at 10071.05.
At 10:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was down -0.7% at 14586. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, HEXAWARE had the best relative performance, changing 20.0%. Other major gainers included 3IINFOTECH(+8.8%), CESCVENTURE(+6.6%), 63MOONS(+5.6%), and EXPLEOSOL(+5.0%). Meanwhile SUBEX had the worst relative performance, changing -4.2%. It was followed by MJCO(-3.7%), TCS(-1.9%), PERSISTENT(-1.2%), and HCLTECH(-0.6%).
At day's high, the S&P BSE Information Technology index fell as much as 0.81% to 14564, after opening at 14,715.93. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 14564 to 14718.
The S&P BSE Information Technology index had hit a 52-week high of 16586.52 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10937.37 on Mar 19, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE Information Technology has given a return of 6.39%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.3%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE METAL and BSE Basic Materials indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.6% and +2.06% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Information Technology and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.62% and -0.48% respectively.
