BSE Information Technology Index down 0.66% at 10:21 - 05 Jun

At 10:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was down -0.7% at 14586. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, HEXAWARE had the best relative performance, changing 20.0%. Other major gainers included 3IINFOTECH(+8.8%), CESCVENTURE(+6.6%), 63MOONS(+5.6%), and EXPLEOSOL(+5.0%). Meanwhile SUBEX had the worst relative performance, changing -4.2%. It was followed by MJCO(-3.7%), TCS(-1.9%), PERSISTENT(-1.2%), and HCLTECH(-0.6%).