IT stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Information Technology rising 0.7%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.2% at 33715 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.18% at 9942.20.

At 13:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.7% at 14465. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, TATAELXSI had the best relative performance, changing 6.2%. Other major gainers included HCL-INSYS(+5.0%), EXPLEOSOL(+5.0%), NELCO(+5.0%), and CYIENT(+4.9%). Meanwhile KELLTONTEC had the worst relative performance, changing -3.2%. It was followed by HGS(-1.6%), HEXAWARE(-1.2%), CEREBRAINT(-1.1%), and TRIGYN(-0.9%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Information Technology index rose as much as 1.21% to 14539, after opening at 14,399.46. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 14363 to 14539.

The S&P BSE Information Technology index had hit a 52-week high of 16586.52 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10937.37 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Information Technology has given a return of 4.61%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 0.08%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE REALTY indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.38% and +2.24% respectively. In comparison, the BSE OIL & GAS and BSE METAL indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.24% and -0.09% respectively.

