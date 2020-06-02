BSE Information Technology Index up 0.69% at 13:21 - 02 Jun

At 13:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.7% at 14465. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, TATAELXSI had the best relative performance, changing 6.2%. Other major gainers included HCL-INSYS(+5.0%), EXPLEOSOL(+5.0%), NELCO(+5.0%), and CYIENT(+4.9%). Meanwhile KELLTONTEC had the worst relative performance, changing -3.2%. It was followed by HGS(-1.6%), HEXAWARE(-1.2%), CEREBRAINT(-1.1%), and TRIGYN(-0.9%).