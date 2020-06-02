BSE Information Technology Index up 0.69% at 13:21 - 02 Jun

BSE Information Technology Index up 0.69% at 13:21 - 02 Jun1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
At 13:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.7% at 14465
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At 13:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.7% at 14465
IT stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Information Technology rising 0.7%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.2% at 33715 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.18% at 9942.20.
IT stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Information Technology rising 0.7%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.2% at 33715 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.18% at 9942.20.
At 13:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.7% at 14465. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, TATAELXSI had the best relative performance, changing 6.2%. Other major gainers included HCL-INSYS(+5.0%), EXPLEOSOL(+5.0%), NELCO(+5.0%), and CYIENT(+4.9%). Meanwhile KELLTONTEC had the worst relative performance, changing -3.2%. It was followed by HGS(-1.6%), HEXAWARE(-1.2%), CEREBRAINT(-1.1%), and TRIGYN(-0.9%).
At day's high, the S&P BSE Information Technology index rose as much as 1.21% to 14539, after opening at 14,399.46. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 14363 to 14539.
The S&P BSE Information Technology index had hit a 52-week high of 16586.52 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10937.37 on Mar 19, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE Information Technology has given a return of 4.61%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 0.08%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE REALTY indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.38% and +2.24% respectively. In comparison, the BSE OIL & GAS and BSE METAL indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.24% and -0.09% respectively.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated