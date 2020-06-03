IT stocks were under pressure today with S&P BSE Information Technology falling -0.4%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.1% at 34204 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22% at 10101.05.

At 10:22, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was down -0.4% at 14415. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, TVSELECT had the best relative performance, changing 5.0%. Other major gainers included INTELLECT(+5.0%), CESCVENTURE(+5.0%), EXPLEOSOL(+5.0%), and MJCO(+4.9%). Meanwhile CEREBRAINT had the worst relative performance, changing -2.7%. It was followed by OFSS(-2.2%), NIITLTD(-1.4%), NELCO(-1.3%), and WIPRO(-1.3%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Information Technology index fell as much as 0.65% to 14383, after opening at 14,545.49. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 14383 to 14587.

The S&P BSE Information Technology index had hit a 52-week high of 16586.52 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10937.37 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Information Technology has given a return of 4.25%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 1.45%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE BANKEX and BSE Finance indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +2.64% and +2.46% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Telecom and BSE TECK indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.74% and -0.51% respectively.

