BSE Information Technology Index down 0.43% at 10:22 - 03 Jun

At 10:22, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was down -0.4% at 14415. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, TVSELECT had the best relative performance, changing 5.0%. Other major gainers included INTELLECT(+5.0%), CESCVENTURE(+5.0%), EXPLEOSOL(+5.0%), and MJCO(+4.9%). Meanwhile CEREBRAINT had the worst relative performance, changing -2.7%. It was followed by OFSS(-2.2%), NIITLTD(-1.4%), NELCO(-1.3%), and WIPRO(-1.3%).