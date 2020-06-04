BSE Information Technology Index up 0.77% at 09:21 - 04 Jun

BSE Information Technology Index up 0.77% at 09:21 - 04 Jun1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
At 09:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.8% at 14526
IT stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Information Technology rising 0.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.3% at 34215 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36% at 10097.30.
At 09:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.8% at 14526. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, EXPLEOSOL had the best relative performance, changing 5.0%. Other major gainers included MJCO(+4.9%), TVSELECT(+4.8%), CEREBRAINT(+4.4%), and CESCVENTURE(+3.8%). Meanwhile HEXAWARE had the worst relative performance, changing -0.7%. It was followed by ZENTEC(-0.3%), MASTEK(-0.1%), APTECHT(-0.1%), and RAMCOSYS(-0.1%).
At day's high, the S&P BSE Information Technology index rose as much as 0.79% to 14530, after opening at 14,436.28. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 14436 to 14530.
The S&P BSE Information Technology index had hit a 52-week high of 16586.52 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10937.37 on Mar 19, 2020.
In the past one month, the S&P BSE Information Technology has given a return of 4.92%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 8.03%.
Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE Utilities and BSE Healthcare indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +1.39% and +1.07% respectively. In comparison, the BSE CONSUMER DURABLES and BSE REALTY indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.25% and -0.09% respectively.
