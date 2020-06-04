BSE Information Technology Index up 0.77% at 09:21 - 04 Jun

At 09:21, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 0.8% at 14526. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, EXPLEOSOL had the best relative performance, changing 5.0%. Other major gainers included MJCO(+4.9%), TVSELECT(+4.8%), CEREBRAINT(+4.4%), and CESCVENTURE(+3.8%). Meanwhile HEXAWARE had the worst relative performance, changing -0.7%. It was followed by ZENTEC(-0.3%), MASTEK(-0.1%), APTECHT(-0.1%), and RAMCOSYS(-0.1%).