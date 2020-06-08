IT stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE Information Technology rising 1.8%. In comparison, the Sensex was up 1.4% at 34763 while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41% at 10285.25.

At 10:24, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 1.8% at 14835. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, ZENTEC had the best relative performance, changing 14.0%. Other major gainers included CESCVENTURE(+10.0%), 3IINFOTECH(+9.5%), INTELLECT(+9.0%), and HCL-INSYS(+8.5%). Meanwhile INFIBEAM had the worst relative performance, changing -1.0%. It was followed by AXISCADES(-0.9%), OFSS(-0.5%), NIITLTD(-0.3%), and CIGNITI(-0.3%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE Information Technology index rose as much as 1.85% to 14842, after opening at 14,691.00. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 14644 to 14842.

The S&P BSE Information Technology index had hit a 52-week high of 16586.52 on Feb 19, 2020 and a 52-week low of 10937.37 on Mar 19, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE Information Technology has given a return of 8.63%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of 9.88%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE OIL & GAS and BSE BANKEX indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +3.05% and +2.54% respectively. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare and BSE Telecom indices had the poorest performance, changing -0.54% and +0.35% respectively.

