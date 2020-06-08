BSE Information Technology Index up 1.8% at 10:24 - 08 Jun

At 10:24, the S&P BSE Information Technology index was up 1.8% at 14835. Among the 50 stocks that make up the Index, ZENTEC had the best relative performance, changing 14.0%. Other major gainers included CESCVENTURE(+10.0%), 3IINFOTECH(+9.5%), INTELLECT(+9.0%), and HCL-INSYS(+8.5%). Meanwhile INFIBEAM had the worst relative performance, changing -1.0%. It was followed by AXISCADES(-0.9%), OFSS(-0.5%), NIITLTD(-0.3%), and CIGNITI(-0.3%).