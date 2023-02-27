BSE-listed firms m-cap at lowest level since July 2022; investors lose ₹10.43 lakh cr in 7 days selloff
- M-cap as of February 27th stood at over ₹257.88 lakh crore, which is the lowest level since July 2022. The last time markets were in the green was on February 16th, when the m-cap of BSE equities was around ₹268.31 lakh crore.
All it took is a total of seven trading days to push the BSE-listed equities market cap below ₹260 lakh crore. Billions of wealth have been eroded since February 17th, taking the m-cap to its lowest in eight months. Blame it all on the lack of driving factors in the domestic market, while global peers along with fears of more rate hikes and dangling inflation prospectus take a jab at Indian equities. While the Adani saga continues with relentless selling.
