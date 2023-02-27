All it took is a total of seven trading days to push the BSE-listed equities market cap below ₹260 lakh crore. Billions of wealth have been eroded since February 17th, taking the m-cap to its lowest in eight months. Blame it all on the lack of driving factors in the domestic market, while global peers along with fears of more rate hikes and dangling inflation prospectus take a jab at Indian equities. While the Adani saga continues with relentless selling.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}