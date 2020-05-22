BSE Ltd shares slip 9% on Q4 earnings

"BSE is centered on the buyback at low valuations and option value from new segments Star MF platform, commodities and international exchange over and above the sum of the parts (SOTP) value of its businesses. SOTP fair valuation of BSE ascribes value to core operations ex-cash income, implied value from Central Depository Securities Ltd’s market price at holding company discount at ₹75 per share and float income from encumbered/margin money at ₹140 per share" wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in their post-result report.They maintain a buy rating on the stock.