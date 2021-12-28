Shares of BSE Limited surged in Tuesday's early deals on the NSE after the stock exchange announced that its board will meet on February 8, 2022 to consider bonus issue and financial results. On the NSE, BSE Ltd shares surged more than 7% to ₹1,961 per share.

"This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Listing Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and Limited Review Report thereon.

Further, as per Regulation 29(1)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors shall, inter-alia, also consider, the proposal for issue of bonus shares at the aforesaid meeting, subject to requisite approvals," BSE said in a statement to NSE.

A company issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make if affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its pre-existing shareholder.

BSE shares have given multibagger return in 2021 with the stock rallying over 210% in year-to-date terms whereas the scrip has leaped over 113% in six months period alone.

Established in 1875, BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first stock exchange one of India's leading exchange groups. The bourse was established as ‘The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association’ in 1875. In 2017 BSE become the 1st listed stock exchange of India. BSE's popular equity index - the S&P BSE Sensex - is India's most widely tracked stock market benchmark index.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.