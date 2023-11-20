BSE MidCap and SmallCap hit fresh record highs, gain up to 38% in CY23 so far
BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices hit record highs, surging by 32.27% and 37.70%, respectively, this year.
The ongoing surge in mid and small-cap stocks appears to be retaining investor's attention, even as these stocks reach record levels. This year, the mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed the large-cap counters by a wide margin.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started