BSE Mid and Smallcap hit record high on economic revival hopes

As markets continued to gain for second straight day, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices hit record highs on Tuesday. Both gaining over 1%, BSE Midcap hit life high at 20,628.20 while BSE Smallcap index made new high at 20,828.13 during the day.

“A strong buying was seen in Midcap and Smallcap packs and outperformed broader indices as visible earnings recovery is attracting investors in this space," Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities said.

Investors have been rushing to buy mid and smallcap stocks after the crash in markets in March last year. In this year so far, BSE Mid and Smallcap indices have outperformed benchmark gaining 15% each against a rise of 5.3% of Sensex. In February, BSE Midcap gained 10.49%, BSE Smallcap index surged 12% while Sensex was up 6%. From March lows, BSE Sensex has increased 88.56% while BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap rose 109% and 134% respectively.

According to Modi, concerns pertaining to rising bond yields appear to have softened a bit after central bankers across the world have begun to push back against higher rates. “This should offer some comfort to Indian equities and Indian rupee as rising bond yields in the US and declining spread between US Treasury yields and India’s Gsec yields had started putting pressure on Indian rupee. Further, given continued rebound in high frequency key economic indicators in February, we believe underlying strength of domestic equities remains intact," Modi added.

Overall, benchmark index BSE Sensex gained 447.05 points or 0.90% to end at 50,296.89 on Tuesday. The 50-share index Nifty also jumped 157.55 points or 1.07% before closing trade at 14,919.10.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, "An improved outlook post-February auto sales numbers resulted in continued buying in auto stocks with IT sector also being a major contributor in the rally"

After two successive months of growth, India’s merchandise exports contracted in February amid rising concerns over a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and delay in implementing a tax reimbursement scheme for exporters. Preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday showed exports fell 0.25% year-on-year last month, while imports rose 7% leading to a trade deficit of $12.9 billion.

“The merchandise trade deficit in February 2021 was lower than our forecast by US$1 billion, on account of oil imports, and also marked a moderation from the average US$15 billion deficit recorded in the previous two months. While the overall non oil imports were in line with our expectations, this masks a spike in gold imports, counter-balanced by a month-on-month dip in non oil non gold imports," Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA Ltd said. She expects the merchandise trade deficit to print at$12.5-13.5 billion in March 2021, resulting in a current account deficit of under $5 billion in the quarter.

