BSE Mid and Smallcap hit record high on economic revival hopes

“The merchandise trade deficit in February 2021 was lower than our forecast by US$1 billion, on account of oil imports, and also marked a moderation from the average US$15 billion deficit recorded in the previous two months. While the overall non oil imports were in line with our expectations, this masks a spike in gold imports, counter-balanced by a month-on-month dip in non oil non gold imports," Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA Ltd said. She expects the merchandise trade deficit to print at$12.5-13.5 billion in March 2021, resulting in a current account deficit of under $5 billion in the quarter.