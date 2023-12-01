BSE MidCap and SmallCap hit fresh record highs, up over 35% in CY23 so far
BSE MidCap index and BSE SmallCap index hit new record highs in today's session, with the mid-cap index rising 0.70% to a record of 34,498 and the small-cap index soaring 0.86% to a historic high of 40,718. Year-to-date, both indices have surged by over 35%.
In today's trading session, the Nifty 50 index, representing India's top 50 companies, achieved a momentous milestone by surging to a record level of 20,268. This surpasses the previous record set on September 15, 2023, at 20,222.
