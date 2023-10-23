The Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday, following a downward trend on Wall Street last Friday, owing to concerns that the US Federal Reserve might continue its hawkish stance for a longer period and escalating tensions in the Middle East, primarily due to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Further the Yield on the 10 year US treasury note hits 5% during Monday's trade, the highest level since 2007.

Amid this backdrop, the Nifty 50 tumbled 1.34% in Monday's trade to reach 19,281 level and the S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 1.26% to reach 64, 571 level. Both benchmark indices reached a level not seen since June 2023. On the other hand, the BSE Midcap index fell by 2.51% to hit a seven-week low of 31,082 in today's trade, while the BSE SmallCap index also hit a seven-week low by dropping 4.18% to 36,602, marking the largest intraday fall since September 12.

Among the stocks in the BSE SmallCap index, PNB Gilts was the top laggard, experiencing a significant decline of 16.7%. It was followed by Sequent Scientific, Kirloskar Brothers, Hindustan Construction Company, Ion Exchange (India), Jubilant Pharmova, Jai Corp, and KIOCL, all witnessing losses of over 10% in trade.

Other stocks such as Vascon Engineers, Onward Technologies, MTNL, Parag Milk Foods, Asian Granito India, Star Cement, Man Industries (India), Titagarh Rail Systems, Orient Paper & Industries, B L Kashyap & Sons, SEPC, Sasken Technologies, Prime Focus, and Atul Auto recorded declines in the range of 8–10%.

In the BSE MidCap index, SJVN stood as the top loser with a 11.9% decline, followed by Laurus Labs, Supreme Industries, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, IRFC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, UCO Bank, Vodafone Idea, Union Bank of India, and Bharat Heavy Electricals, with all experiencing losses of over 5% in trade.

Anirudh Garg, Partner and Head of Research at Invasset, PMS, said, "We anticipate a potential short-term correction in the financial markets due to various global concerns. The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict involving multiple countries has introduced uncertainty, leading to a surge in gold and bond prices and contributing to negative sentiment. Additionally, escalating oil prices have further fueled this negativity. We anticipate a potential 10% correction in the Nifty 50 index and a more substantial 12% to 15% correction in midcaps and small caps."

"The perception of overpriced stocks primarily stems from the focus on bullish sectors, particularly capital goods, pushing capital towards mid- and small-cap companies. However, these valuations may not be justifiable, especially if growth decelerates, potentially resulting in a significant 50% P/E devaluation," he added.

"We advocate selective investments. Some companies may maintain reasonable valuations, becoming even more attractive during a market downturn. While our current stance is to remain fully invested, we will initiate a gradual profit-booking approach. Caution is paramount in these uncertain times, and impulsive purchases should be avoided," he noted.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

