BSE MidCap falls 1.80% to 7-week low, smallcap index hits 4-week low; here's why
The BSE Midcap index fell by 2.51% to hit a seven week low of 31,082 in Monday's trade, while the BSE SmallCap index also hit a seven-week low by dropping 4.18% to 36,602, marking the largest intraday fall since September 12.
The Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday, following a downward trend on Wall Street last Friday, owing to concerns that the US Federal Reserve might continue its hawkish stance for a longer period and escalating tensions in the Middle East, primarily due to the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Further the Yield on the 10 year US treasury note hits 5% during Monday's trade, the highest level since 2007.
