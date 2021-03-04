BSE midcap, smallcap indices hit new highs even as Sensex plunges 600 points

“The weak sentiment in the global markets had a rub-off effect on our markets Nifty defended its support of 15000 but the pullback move from thereon was still not strong enough to take the indices much higher. However, the stock specific momentum from the midcap basket was robust and hence, we had a positive market breadth and the Nifty midcap index outperformed to clock new record highs. Thus, we would advise traders to take a backseat for a while for clear direction to emerge in the indices. The immediate support for the coming session are placed around 14960 and 14800 whereas resistances are seen around 15200 and 15300."