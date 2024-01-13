BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices up 21% each in less than 3 months; what should investors do? Here's what experts say
Since November 2023, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have jumped 14 per cent and 15 per cent respectively while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices have jumped 21 per cent each.
Since November last year, the domestic market has been witnessing robust gains, propelled by impressive domestic macroeconomic indicators, expectations of political stability following the General Elections, and the anticipation of interest rate cuts by the US Fed and the RBI this year.
