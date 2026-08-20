BSE mulling the launch of derivatives in India linked to MSCI indices. Details here

BSE share price opened on a positive note, rising more than 2% in early trade on Thursday, 20 August, however, pared its initial gains and slipped 1.57% during the intraday session, after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with MSCI covering several of its indices, on Wednesday.

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In a press release, the company said that it plans to explore the introduction of futures and options contracts in India linked to these indices.

The strategic collaboration is expected to strengthen BSE’s role in the continued development of India’s capital markets.

The growing pool of capital benchmarked to indexes, along with the enhanced tradability of index-linked products through ETFs, has increased demand for futures and options. Index derivatives enable fund managers to efficiently manage fund flows and adjust their equity exposure.

MSCI indexes are among the most widely followed benchmarks globally, underpinning more than USD 21 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

“We are proud to be taking the next step to further enhance India’s market accessibility by providing investors with an additional avenue to access and hedge their exposure to the Indian market," said Sundararaman Ramamurth, MD and CEO of BSE.

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Founded in 1875, BSE is Asia’s oldest stock exchange and ranks among the world’s largest exchanges by the number of listed companies. With a rich and longstanding legacy, BSE has played a significant role in shaping India’s capital markets by offering a transparent and efficient platform for capital raising and trading across a wide range of asset classes.

BSE Q1 results 2026 snapshot BSE reported a 62% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended June 2026, supported by robust growth in operating revenue and a rise in investment income. Profit attributable to shareholders of the holding company stood at ₹874 crore, compared with ₹539 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Revenue from operations surged 63% YoY to ₹1,566 crore from ₹958 crore a year earlier. Investment income also climbed to ₹135 crore from ₹79 crore, while other income declined slightly to ₹5 crore from ₹7 crore during the same period.

Total expenses increased 49% YoY to ₹537 crore from ₹359 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose to ₹87 crore from ₹70 crore, while technology-related expenses increased to ₹61 crore from ₹50 crore.

BSE share price trend BSE share price trend has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The stock has dipped 5.84% in a week and 9.58% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has given 25% gains on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 30% in a year.

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Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 1,045% in three years and 2,573% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.