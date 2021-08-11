To curb excessive volatility in mid and small cap counters, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has introduced a new surveillance measure for certain stocks having a market capitalisation of less than ₹1,000 crore. The new measure, add-on price band framework, will be applicable to companies with a market-capitalisation of less than ₹1,000 crore and on securities in groups -- X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, and Y, BSE said in a circular on Wednesday.

The exchange has identified an initial list of 31 securities on which the framework will be applicable with effect from August 23. These companies include Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd,Garware Synthetics Ltd, Saraswati Commercial India Ltd. Here is the full list:

Anjani Foods Ltd

Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd

Assam Entrade Ltd

Available Finance Ltd

AVI Polymers Ltd

B&A Packaging India Ltd

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd

Garware Synthetics Ltd

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd

Gopala Polyplast Ltd

Halder Venture Ltd

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd

IEL Ltd

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd

LWS Knitwear Ltd

Master Trust Ltd

One Global Service Provider Ltd

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

Pan Electronics India Ltd

Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd

S & T Corporation Ltd

Sangam Renewables Ltd

Saraswati Commercial India Ltd

Sarthak Industries Ltd

SC Agrotech Ltd

Shree Worstex Ltd

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd

Siel Financial Services Ltd

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd

Texel Industries Ltd

Under the framework, the shortlisted securities will be subjected to additional periodic price limits of weekly, monthly and quarterly. These add-on price bands will be in addition to the applicable daily price bands of such securities. The new framework will come into effect from August 23, the exchange said.

A security placed under add-on price band framework will remain in the framework for a minimum period of 30 calendar days and will be eligible to move out if it does not qualify the provisions of the framework thereafter.

The exchange said that review of the shortlisted securities under the framework -- inclusion or exclusion -- will be carried out on monthly basis. It further said that shortlisting of securities under framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.