Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >BSE's new price band rules applicable on these 31 smallcap stocks. Full list here

BSE's new price band rules applicable on these 31 smallcap stocks. Full list here

Premium
According to BSE, an auditor may perform a maximum of three successive audits for the stock broker. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 04:23 PM IST Livemint

BSE has introduced a new surveillance measure to curb volatility in midcap and smallcap stocks

To curb excessive volatility in mid and small cap counters, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has introduced a new surveillance measure for certain stocks having a market capitalisation of less than 1,000 crore. The new measure, add-on price band framework, will be applicable to companies with a market-capitalisation of less than 1,000 crore and on securities in groups -- X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, and Y, BSE said in a circular on Wednesday.

To curb excessive volatility in mid and small cap counters, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has introduced a new surveillance measure for certain stocks having a market capitalisation of less than 1,000 crore. The new measure, add-on price band framework, will be applicable to companies with a market-capitalisation of less than 1,000 crore and on securities in groups -- X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, and Y, BSE said in a circular on Wednesday.

The exchange has identified an initial list of 31 securities on which the framework will be applicable with effect from August 23. These companies include Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd,Garware Synthetics Ltd, Saraswati Commercial India Ltd. Here is the full list:

The exchange has identified an initial list of 31 securities on which the framework will be applicable with effect from August 23. These companies include Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd,Garware Synthetics Ltd, Saraswati Commercial India Ltd. Here is the full list:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

  • Anjani Foods Ltd
  • Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd
  • Assam Entrade Ltd
  • Available Finance Ltd
  • AVI Polymers Ltd
  • B&A Packaging India Ltd
  • Cosmo Ferrites Ltd
  • Flomic Global Logistics Ltd
  • Garware Synthetics Ltd
  • Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
  • Gopala Polyplast Ltd
  • Halder Venture Ltd
  • Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd
  • IEL Ltd
  • Jaykay Enterprises Ltd
  • LWS Knitwear Ltd
  • Master Trust Ltd
  • One Global Service Provider Ltd
  • Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd
  • Pan Electronics India Ltd
  • Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd
  • S & T Corporation Ltd
  • Sangam Renewables Ltd
  • Saraswati Commercial India Ltd
  • Sarthak Industries Ltd
  • SC Agrotech Ltd
  • Shree Worstex Ltd
  • Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd
  • Siel Financial Services Ltd
  • Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd
  • Texel Industries Ltd

Under the framework, the shortlisted securities will be subjected to additional periodic price limits of weekly, monthly and quarterly. These add-on price bands will be in addition to the applicable daily price bands of such securities. The new framework will come into effect from August 23, the exchange said.

A security placed under add-on price band framework will remain in the framework for a minimum period of 30 calendar days and will be eligible to move out if it does not qualify the provisions of the framework thereafter.

The exchange said that review of the shortlisted securities under the framework -- inclusion or exclusion -- will be carried out on monthly basis. It further said that shortlisting of securities under framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why equity mutual funds saw their highest ever inflows in July

Premium

The turning point in free India’s journey

Premium

Gold funds are fading. Stay put or cash out?

Premium

Indusind Bank CEO: ‘We’ll ensure we are well-covered on ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!