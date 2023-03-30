BSE notifies 1:5 stock split of multibagger stock that has risen 550% in 2 years3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Multibagger stock: BSE has notified stock split of the small-cap stock in 1:5 ratio
Stock split 2023: Deep Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The small-cap company had recently informed Indian bourses that its board of directors has approved stock split proposal. The multibagger stock also informed that the stock subdivision has been approved in 1:5 ratio and Deep Industries stock split record date has been fixed on 10th April 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×