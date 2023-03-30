Stock split 2023: Deep Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The small-cap company had recently informed Indian bourses that its board of directors has approved stock split proposal. The multibagger stock also informed that the stock subdivision has been approved in 1:5 ratio and Deep Industries stock split record date has been fixed on 10th April 2023.

Notifying stock split of the multibagger stock in 1:5 ratio, BSE says, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Deep Industries Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company." The BSE notice went on to re-iterate that record date for subdivision of the stock is 10th April 2023 from existing ₹10 per share face value to ₹2 per share face value.

Earlier, in an exchange communication, the multibagger small-cap stock informed Indian bourses about stock subdivision record date citing, "It is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circular Resolution Today i.e. on March 21, 2023 and has fixed the "Record date" on Monday, April 10, 2023 for the purpose of Sub-Division of every 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Nominal/ Face Value of Rs.10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of the Nominal I Face Value of Rs.5 /- (Rupees Five Only) each."

Deep Industries shar price history

As mentioned above, Deep Industries shares have delivered astronomical return to its long term shareholders. In YTD time, the multibagger stock has remained in base building mode, losing to the tune of 10 per cent. In last one year, this small-cap multibagger stock has delivered 10 per cent return to its positional investors. However, in last two years, it has risen from around ₹44 apiece to ₹263.75 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 550 per cent to its positional shareholders.