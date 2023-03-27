BSE notifies multibagger stocks' split in 1:10 ratio. Record date, other details3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Small-cap company has fixed record date for stock subdivision on 31st March 2023
Multibagger stock: Shares of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed record date for stock split on 31st March 2023. The small-cap company board has already declared stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio means one stock of the company will be divided in 10 fresh paid-up capitals of the BSE listed company. To make these company announcements official, the BSE has issued notification in this regard confirming company's stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio.
