BSE, NSE CEOs lead by example to keep business ticking

MUMBAI : Capital markets in India are continuing to run smoothly even as the entire economy grapples with severe disruptions caused by the outbreak of covid-19.

As the lockdown enters the third week, Vikram Limaye and Ashish Chauhan, the chief executive officers of the NSE and the BSE, respectively, are frequently seen working from their corner offices even when most of the country works from home. Even Ajay Tyagi, the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has led from the front to ensure that the markets continue to tick like clockwork.

Capital markets are considered an integral component of essential services and have continued to remain functional despite the lockdown.

“How can senior management expect officials to contribute in keeping the markets going if they are not seen to be working equally hard? It was a conscious decision that the heads of all market infrastructure institutions remain at work in offices to ensure that the lockdown period passes by smoothly despite the minimal workforce," said a senior official with one of the exchanges who declined to be named.

On the night of 24 March, just hours before the lockdown took effect, trading in markets was termed as an essential service. Till 3am the following morning, the entire market machinery, including the regulator, exchanges and depositories, was actively dialling up stakeholders to inform that it was business as usual.

“We had a short notice, but we were braced for it. We had to pick out the staff essential for work continuity, communicate to others that for them it was work from home, set up a secure network for information protection. Also, speak to states so they do not stop market participants from reaching offices," said a regulatory official, requesting anonymity.

The following morning did see a few hiccups with some brokers alleging they were prevented from reaching their offices by local authorities. Despite this, the settlement and clearing operations continued smoothly and no technical glitches were reported.

“Till the time the banking channels are working smoothly, clearing and settlement would not be an issue. The banking channel and market infrastructure is seamlessly integrated," said the official quoted above.

By then, all the initial lacunae had been plugged and the markets continued in business-as-usual mode.

Much of the credit also lies with Sebi’s relentless pursuit that exchanges put a business continuity plan in place. That disaster recovery (DR) sites are tested through actual trades every six months. For instance, the NSE completed live trading and other operations from its DR site in Chennai just 20 days before the lockdown.

“The live trading was to simulate a Level 4 citywide disaster, in which the main site would not be available. The exercise was done in a smooth manner and has successfully demonstrated the robustness of its DR capabilities," said an NSE spokesperson.

The BSE’s DR site in Hyderabad was also tested recently.

“About 10-15 years ago, market participants used to crib about this unnecessary exercise, but this has now proven useful in keeping the markets running in case main sites falter," said another senior exchange official.

Sebi’s technical advisory committee has been key in ensuring the business continuity plan stays operational. The automation of technology carefully developed over the years, be it for trading or for surveillance, has all held up.