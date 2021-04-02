OPEN APP
India's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed today for any trading activity including currency, debt and equity, on account of Good Friday. Combined with the weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday, investors will have an extended weekend this week. Financial markets will resume trading on Monday (5 April). Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut.

The month of April will have two other market holidays. The first will be on 14 April on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and the second will be on 21 April on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In the calendar year 2021, there are 14 scheduled market holidays.

Meanwhile, the Indian equities started the new financial year on a strong note on Thursday. The BSE Sensex surged over 520 points to settle above the 50,000-level. At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE index quoted 520.68 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 50,029.83. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 176.65 points or 1.2 per cent to settle at 14,867.35.

On the Sensex chart, 25 shares ended with gains.IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Ultratech Cement were prominent gainers.

