BSE, NSE closed today; trading on MCX to start at 5 pm

India's stock exchanges BSE and NSE are closed today on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada. Currency and debt markets are also closed today. Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, November 17. Commodity exchange MCX will remain closed for the morning session on the occasion but will resume trading from 5 pm.

On Saturday, Indian stock markets rallied to a record in the ceremonial one-hour Muhurat trading session to mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, as earnings of some of the country’s biggest companies bolstered optimism for a faster economic recovery.

On Saturday, Indian stock markets rallied to a record in the ceremonial one-hour Muhurat trading session to mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, as earnings of some of the country's biggest companies bolstered optimism for a faster economic recovery.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gauges ended higher in the one-hour session, paced by oil and gas companies. Tata Steel Ltd. rose 1.1% while Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd. advanced 0.7% after both companies reported results for the September quarter overnight, bringing an end to the earnings season.

The Sensex climbed 0.5% to end the special session at 43,637.98 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by the same amount to 12,780.25.

Analysts remain optimistic that a steady flow of dollars, low interest rates and a pick-up in demand seen in the last few months will help businesses recover, helping equity markets post further gains.

In this holiday-shortened week, investors' focus will move to global trends and developments on the COVID-19 pandemic front amid lack of any major domestic triggers, analysts said.

Over the past week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,744.92 points or 4.16 per cent, and the NSE gauge Nifty advanced 516.70 points or 4.20 per cent. Both benchmarks surged to lifetime highs on Saturday in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2077.

(With Agency Inputs)