BSE, NSE extend additional surveillance measures, trade-for-trade settlement to SME stocks1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
In a joint surveillance meeting of exchanges and market regulator Sebi, it has been decided that the short-term ASM framework and trade-for-trade framework will be extended to SME stocks subject to certain changes, according to circulars issued by BSE and NSE.
In a move to curb speculative trading in the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment, stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced that these SME stocks will come under the Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework and trade-to-trade settlement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started