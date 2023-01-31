Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE, NSE lower circuit limit of three Adani group stocks. Details here
Back

Stock market today: In a bid to ensure safety of retail investors' money, Indian bourses have lowered circuit limit of three Adani group stocks. As per the information available on BSE and NSE website, Indian bourses have lowered circuit limit of three Adani group stocks — Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. BSE, NSE took this decision after heavy beating of the Adani stocks in last three sessions after shot seller Hindenburg Research raised concern over debt positioning of Adani group companies.

So, after revision of circuit limit, Adani Transmission share price today would have upper circuit limit at 1,881.10 apiece on BSE whereas it would have lower circuit limit placed at 1,539.10 levels. Adani Transmission share price had ended at 1693.15 apiece on BSE, losing to the tune of 15 per cent on Monday session.

Likewise, after lowering of circuit limit from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, Adani Green Energy share price today would have upper price band placed at 1,306.45 apiece on BSE whereas it would have lower price band fixed at 1,068.95 levels on the same bourse. Adani Green Energy share price had ended at 1187.70 apiece on BSE on Monday session.

Similarly, after revision of circuit limit, Adani Total Gas share price will have upper circuit limit at 2,582.40 apiece on BSE whereas it will have lower circuit limit at 2,112.90 on Tuesday session. Adani Total shares had closed at 2347.65 apiece levels on Monday session on BSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Dip in market cap of these stocks

After the Hindenburg Research report on Adani group companies, all seven Adani groups stocks including these three shares have witnessed huge sell off in last three sessions. Adani Total Gas market cap has come down from around 4,95,310 crore to around 2,32,380 crore today whereas Adani Transmission shares' market cap has dipped from around 3,08,655 crore to 1,82,445 crore in last four sessions. Similarly, Adani Green Energy shares' market cap has come down from 3,03,450 crore to 1,74,220 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout