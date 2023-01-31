BSE, NSE lower circuit limit of three Adani group stocks. Details here4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 09:36 AM IST
- BSE, NSE lowered circuit limit of these three Adani stocks from 20 per cent to 10 per cent on Tuesday
Stock market today: In a bid to ensure safety of retail investors' money, Indian bourses have lowered circuit limit of three Adani group stocks. As per the information available on BSE and NSE website, Indian bourses have lowered circuit limit of three Adani group stocks — Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. BSE, NSE took this decision after heavy beating of the Adani stocks in last three sessions after shot seller Hindenburg Research raised concern over debt positioning of Adani group companies.
