BSE, NSE lower circuit limit of three Adani group stocks. Details here

Dip in market cap of these stocks

After the Hindenburg Research report on Adani group companies, all seven Adani groups stocks including these three shares have witnessed huge sell off in last three sessions. Adani Total Gas market cap has come down from around ₹4,95,310 crore to around ₹2,32,380 crore today whereas Adani Transmission shares' market cap has dipped from around ₹3,08,655 crore to ₹1,82,445 crore in last four sessions. Similarly, Adani Green Energy shares' market cap has come down from ₹3,03,450 crore to ₹1,74,220 crore.