Sensex options hit record as October volatility fuels trading

Heightened market volatility in October drove Sensex options volumes on BSE to a record high, as choppy markets attracted greater trading interest. NSE index options volumes also rose to a seven-month high amid sizeable market swings, exchange data showed.
Sensex options' average daily premium turnover (ADPT) stood at a record ₹35,481 crore in October, up 53% from ₹23,245 crore in the preceding month. Markets turned excessively volatile amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which pushed oil prices into triple digits.