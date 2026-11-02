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Sensex options hit record as October volatility fuels trading

Ram Sahgal
3 min read2 Nov 2026, 08:00 AM IST
On Friday, the Sensex gained 0.42% to 74,459.53, while the Nifty advanced 0.51% to 23,053.1.
On Friday, the Sensex gained 0.42% to 74,459.53, while the Nifty advanced 0.51% to 23,053.1.(Reuters)
Summary

The Sensex plunged to a 52-week low last month before staging a recovery in a roller-coaster ride that drove options turnover to a record. NSE, too, saw index options volumes rise to multi-month highs.

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Heightened market volatility in October drove Sensex options volumes on BSE to a record high, as choppy markets attracted greater trading interest. NSE index options volumes also rose to a seven-month high amid sizeable market swings, exchange data showed.

Heightened market volatility in October drove Sensex options volumes on BSE to a record high, as choppy markets attracted greater trading interest. NSE index options volumes also rose to a seven-month high amid sizeable market swings, exchange data showed.

Sensex options' average daily premium turnover (ADPT) stood at a record 35,481 crore in October, up 53% from 23,245 crore in the preceding month. Markets turned excessively volatile amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which pushed oil prices into triple digits.

Sensex options' average daily premium turnover (ADPT) stood at a record 35,481 crore in October, up 53% from 23,245 crore in the preceding month. Markets turned excessively volatile amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which pushed oil prices into triple digits.

Oil on the boil

Reacting to rising oil prices amid heightened tensions in West Asia, the Sensex plunged 1.6% from 30 September to hit a 52-week low of 71,292.88 on 1 October, according to BSE data. Oil prices rose 4% over the same period to $102.31 a barrel, according to online financial portal Investing.com.

Also Read | RBI curbs, CAS hit proprietary trading volumes

The 30-stock Sensex then gyrated nearly 5% from its 52-week low to a monthly high of 74,849.75 on 19 October. The heightened volatility drove Sensex options volumes to a record.

Meanwhile, the Nifty swung 4.5% between its 52-week low of 22,179.9 on 8 October and its monthly high of 23,175.25 on 19 October.

The NSE's ADT stood at 63,227 crore last month, its highest since March 2026, when it was 85,508 crore. The NSE had a 64% market share in index options during October, with BSE accounting for the rest.

Volatility advantage

"The relatively higher volatility pushed up Sensex volumes to a record high and Nifty to multi-month highs, with the boost also coming on weekly settlement days, when index option volumes tend to be higher," said Shai Coelho, founder of stock analysis firm Vtrender.

Sensex options expire every Thursday while Nifty options settle every Tuesday. The options expire a day earlier if the settlement day falls on a holiday.

The Nifty, at Friday's close of 23,053.10, traded 12.6% below its 52-week high of 26,373.2 in early January this year. The Sensex, at Friday's close of 74,459.53, was 13.6% below its 52-week high of 86,159.02 on 1 December last year.

Also Read | Retail F&O losses ease, but frequent traders continue to bear the brunt

Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities, said traders "thrive" on volatility, pointing to the record-high ADT in Sensex options last month.

He expects greater clarity on market direction to emerge after the 3 November US midterm polls. Joshi said a defeat in the Congress could weaken President Trump's ability to pursue policies on tariffs and immigration, as well as continue the stand-off with Iran.

"If Trump is held back by the Congress post the polls, EMs like India could benefit, but if he escalates in West Asia, markets could see a one-way movement down, instead of a roller coaster ride like in October," Joshi added.

Revenue engine

Options contribute a bulk of exchanges' operating revenues. While BSE had not provided a break-up of options' contribution to transaction charges in its first-quarter earnings presentation for FY27, NSE, which listed in September this year, revealed that its options business accounted for 60.22% of its operating revenue of 166 billion in FY26.

Also Read | Why the NSE IPO may not create wealth like BSE’s did

The BSE share closed 0.24% higher on Friday. The NSE settled two-fifths of a per cent lower at 1,782.1 apiece.

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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSensex options hit record as October volatility fuels trading

Sensex options hit record as October volatility fuels trading

Ram Sahgal
3 min read2 Nov 2026, 08:00 AM IST
On Friday, the Sensex gained 0.42% to 74,459.53, while the Nifty advanced 0.51% to 23,053.1.
On Friday, the Sensex gained 0.42% to 74,459.53, while the Nifty advanced 0.51% to 23,053.1.(Reuters)
Summary

The Sensex plunged to a 52-week low last month before staging a recovery in a roller-coaster ride that drove options turnover to a record. NSE, too, saw index options volumes rise to multi-month highs.

Gift this article

Heightened market volatility in October drove Sensex options volumes on BSE to a record high, as choppy markets attracted greater trading interest. NSE index options volumes also rose to a seven-month high amid sizeable market swings, exchange data showed.

Heightened market volatility in October drove Sensex options volumes on BSE to a record high, as choppy markets attracted greater trading interest. NSE index options volumes also rose to a seven-month high amid sizeable market swings, exchange data showed.

Sensex options' average daily premium turnover (ADPT) stood at a record 35,481 crore in October, up 53% from 23,245 crore in the preceding month. Markets turned excessively volatile amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which pushed oil prices into triple digits.

Sensex options' average daily premium turnover (ADPT) stood at a record 35,481 crore in October, up 53% from 23,245 crore in the preceding month. Markets turned excessively volatile amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which pushed oil prices into triple digits.

Oil on the boil

Reacting to rising oil prices amid heightened tensions in West Asia, the Sensex plunged 1.6% from 30 September to hit a 52-week low of 71,292.88 on 1 October, according to BSE data. Oil prices rose 4% over the same period to $102.31 a barrel, according to online financial portal Investing.com.

Also Read | RBI curbs, CAS hit proprietary trading volumes

The 30-stock Sensex then gyrated nearly 5% from its 52-week low to a monthly high of 74,849.75 on 19 October. The heightened volatility drove Sensex options volumes to a record.

Meanwhile, the Nifty swung 4.5% between its 52-week low of 22,179.9 on 8 October and its monthly high of 23,175.25 on 19 October.

The NSE's ADT stood at 63,227 crore last month, its highest since March 2026, when it was 85,508 crore. The NSE had a 64% market share in index options during October, with BSE accounting for the rest.

Volatility advantage

"The relatively higher volatility pushed up Sensex volumes to a record high and Nifty to multi-month highs, with the boost also coming on weekly settlement days, when index option volumes tend to be higher," said Shai Coelho, founder of stock analysis firm Vtrender.

Sensex options expire every Thursday while Nifty options settle every Tuesday. The options expire a day earlier if the settlement day falls on a holiday.

The Nifty, at Friday's close of 23,053.10, traded 12.6% below its 52-week high of 26,373.2 in early January this year. The Sensex, at Friday's close of 74,459.53, was 13.6% below its 52-week high of 86,159.02 on 1 December last year.

Also Read | Retail F&O losses ease, but frequent traders continue to bear the brunt

Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities, said traders "thrive" on volatility, pointing to the record-high ADT in Sensex options last month.

He expects greater clarity on market direction to emerge after the 3 November US midterm polls. Joshi said a defeat in the Congress could weaken President Trump's ability to pursue policies on tariffs and immigration, as well as continue the stand-off with Iran.

"If Trump is held back by the Congress post the polls, EMs like India could benefit, but if he escalates in West Asia, markets could see a one-way movement down, instead of a roller coaster ride like in October," Joshi added.

Revenue engine

Options contribute a bulk of exchanges' operating revenues. While BSE had not provided a break-up of options' contribution to transaction charges in its first-quarter earnings presentation for FY27, NSE, which listed in September this year, revealed that its options business accounted for 60.22% of its operating revenue of 166 billion in FY26.

Also Read | Why the NSE IPO may not create wealth like BSE’s did

The BSE share closed 0.24% higher on Friday. The NSE settled two-fifths of a per cent lower at 1,782.1 apiece.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSensex options hit record as October volatility fuels trading
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