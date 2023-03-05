BSE, NSE shortlists Zerodha, 5paisa, HDFC Sec, others as qualified stock brokers. What does this mean?5 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:29 PM IST
- In January, Sebi issued guidelines to designate certain stock brokers as QSBs, having regard to their size and scale of operations, likely impact on investors and the securities market, as well as governance and service standards.
Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have designated 15 trading platforms as Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) with effect from July 1, 2023. These shortlisted stock brokers are required to meet enhanced obligations and discharge additional responsibilities. Some of the notable stock brokers in the QSB list are Zerodha Broking, 5Paisa Capital, HDFC Securities, IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, Motilal Financial Services, Kotak Securities, and Sharekhan among others.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×