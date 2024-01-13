BSE, NSE to conduct special live trading session next week. Date, time, other details
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct two special live trading sessions on January 20, 2024, in the equity F&O segment
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are going to conduct the special live trading session in the equity F&O segment on 20th January 2024 i.e. on Saturday next week. The BSE and NSE aim to switch to the DR site through this special live session. Both BSE and NSE will conduct two special live trading sessions on January 20, 2024.
