The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are going to conduct the special live trading session in the equity F&O segment on 20th January 2024 i.e. on Saturday next week. The BSE and NSE aim to switch to the DR site through this special live session. Both BSE and NSE will conduct two special live trading sessions on January 20, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first session will begin at 9:15 AM and it will end at 10:00 AM whereas the second session will begin at 11:30 AM and it will close at 12:30 PM. All futures contracts will have an operating range of 5 per cent in this special live trading session. In this special session, securities will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5%, including stocks that are traded in the F&O segment. Securities that have a 2% upper and lower circuit limits will continue to have a 2% limit.

Special live trading session date, time, other details Issuing a circular regarding the upcoming special live trading session, NSE said, "This is in reference to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/DMS1/CIR/P/2019/43 dated March 26, 2019 regarding framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock Exchanges and depositories and Exchange Circular no. NSE/MSD/44692 dated June 18, 2020 regarding unannounced live trading sessions from Disaster Recovery (DR) Site and circular no. NSE/MSD/48662 dated June 18, 2021 regarding important guidelines in case of switchover of trading system to Disaster Recovery (DR) Site."

The second special live trading session will take place on the DR site. In this second special live session, the pre-open session will begin at 11:15 AM and it will end at 11:30 AM. The normal market will open at 11:30 AM and it will end at 12:30 PM. Call Auction Illiquid session will begin at 11:45 AM and will end at 12:00 hours. The closing Session will open at 12:40 PM and it will end at 12:50 PM. Trading modification time will end at 1:00 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What this special trading session As per the SEBI mandate, Market Infrastructure Intermediaries (MIIs) are required to perform a switchover to their Disaster Recovery site as part of the business continuity plan.

Saturday, January 20 is a settlement holiday. Due to this, any credits in the F&O segment and intraday profits from 19th January will not be available for trading during the session. Along with this, the sale proceeds from the BTST sell transaction on January 20, will be settled on Monday, January 22, and the credits will be available for trading on Tuesday, January 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

