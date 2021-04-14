Stock market holidays: On account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Indian stock markets (both BSE and NSE) will remain closed today. As per the official BSE website — bseindia.com — India share market will remain closed for equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment on April 14 and will resume regular business on Thursday, April 15. Trading sessions were shortened last week too on account of Good Friday falling on 2nd April 2021.

As per the stock market holidays 2021 list, next holiday of the Indian share market falls on 21st April for Ram Navmi celebrations. This will be the last stock market holiday falling in April 2021. Next share market holiday will fall on 13th May to mark Id-ul-Fitr. As per the BSE list of Stock Market Holidays 2021, Indian share market will remain closed for 13 days and there are eight more stock market holidays left this year after today's holiday.

After bleeding heavily on Monday, Indian indices showed good recovery on Tuesday as the BSE Sensex closed 660 points up at 48,544 while the NSE Nifty closed 14,504 — 194 points higher from its Monday close. Except healthcare, tech and IT sector, all sectoral indices closed in the green zone. Bulls regained the momentum in the second half of the Tuesday session after the approval of Sputnik vaccine with a hype of three more vaccines to come.

