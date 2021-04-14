BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

As per the stock market holidays 2021 list, next holiday of the Indian share market falls on 21st April for Ram Navmi celebrations. This will be the last stock market holiday falling in April 2021. Next share market holiday will fall on 13th May to mark Id-ul-Fitr. As per the BSE list of Stock Market Holidays 2021, Indian share market will remain closed for 13 days and there are eight more stock market holidays left this year after today's holiday.

