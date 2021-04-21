On account of Ramnavmi festival, trading at Indian stock market (both BSE and NSE) will remain suspended today. As per the BSE India official website — bseindia.com, trading in equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment will remain suspended on 21st April 2021 to celebrate Ramnavmi festival. Trading at commodity, currency derivative segment and interest rate derivative segment will also remain suspended today, claimed BSE India website.

It is the third stock market holiday falling in April 2021. Earlier Indian share markets were closed on 2nd April and 14th April to commemorate Good Friday and Dr. Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti respectively. Next stock market holiday is falling on 13th May 2021 for Id-Ul-Fitr.

View Full Image Source: BSE India website

After bleeding heavily on Monday, Indian indices showed some signs of short-covering in the opening bell yesterday but finally ended up in the red zone. The BSE Sensex slide 243 points and closed at 47,705 levels while the 50-stocks Nifty index dipped 63 points and closed at 14,296 levels. Bank Nifty index also went 95 points southward and closed at 31,112 levels. Healthcare index led the Bull Run and scaled 1.22 per cent in the intraday trade session yesterday. Auto and consumer goods also made some recovery on short-covering.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.