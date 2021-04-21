BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Ramnavmi festival

After bleeding heavily on Monday, Indian indices showed some signs of short-covering in the opening bell yesterday but finally ended up in the red zone. The BSE Sensex slide 243 points and closed at 47,705 levels while the 50-stocks Nifty index dipped 63 points and closed at 14,296 levels. Bank Nifty index also went 95 points southward and closed at 31,112 levels. Healthcare index led the Bull Run and scaled 1.22 per cent in the intraday trade session yesterday. Auto and consumer goods also made some recovery on short-covering.