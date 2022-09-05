BSE, NSE unveil steps to standardise disclosures by listed entities

BSE, NSE unveil steps to standardise disclosures by listed entities2 min read . 05 Sep 2022
- Listed firms are required to submit periodical compliance filings to stock exchanges within the prescribed timeline given by market regulator Sebi.
India's stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday announced they have taken steps to standardize the input of the critical data about compliance by listed entities. That said, listed firms are required to submit periodical compliance filings to stock exchanges within the prescribed timeline given by market regulator Sebi.
In their respective statements, both BSE and NSE said, listed entities are required to submit periodical compliance filings to Stock Exchanges within the prescribed timelines as laid down in SEBI Listing Regulations.
Accordingly, they were mandated to report XBRL-based filings for financials from 2015 onwards.
Further, under the aegis of the SEBI Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC) constituted to recommend policy measures in areas such as securities market data standardization, access, and privacy, it was deliberated that XBRL would be implemented for all corporate filings, it added.
Thereby, BSE and NSE have implemented a new XBRL-based compliance filing mechanism featuring identical and homogenous compliance data structures which will not only for companies ease the compliance burden on listed entities but would also enable analytics on the data submitted by the listed entities.
"We believe that these steps shall enhance the transparency and efficiency of corporate information for the investors," BSE and NSE statements said.
