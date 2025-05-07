BSE, NSE cut website access outside India ahead of ‘Operation Sindoor’
SummaryThe National Stock Exchange and BSE have blocked access to their websites from overseas locations to prevent cyber attacks, effective Tuesday. This decision follows increased tensions after recent attacks on Pakistan-occupied territories, with access remaining restricted until further notice.
The National Stock Exchange and BSE have barred access to their respective websites from all overseas locations to safeguard against cyber attacks effective Tuesday, two people said.
