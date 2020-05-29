Oil and Gas stocks saw some buying action today with S&P BSE OIL AND GAS rising 1.1%. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.5% at 32056 while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.21% at 9470.35.

At 10:28, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 1.1% at 11576. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, IGL had the best relative performance, changing 3.5%. Other major gainers included HINDPETRO(+3.1%), PETRONET(+2.9%), BPCL(+1.8%), and IOC(+1.4%). Meanwhile ONGC had the worst relative performance, changing -0.7%. It was followed by , and RELIANCE(-0.5%).

At day's high, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index rose as much as 1.26% to 11589, after opening at 11,437.87. In today's session, the index traded in the range of 11379 to 11589.

The S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index had hit a 52-week high of 15930.29 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 8723.9 on Mar 24, 2020.

In the past one month, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS has given a return of 1.76%, while the broader Sensex has given a return of -0.18%.

Among all BSE's 19 sectoral indices BSE Healthcare and BSE REALTY indices had the best performance relative to the market, changing +1.57% and +1.27% respectively. In comparison, the BSE BANKEX and BSE Finance indices had the poorest performance, changing -1.36% and -0.92% respectively.

