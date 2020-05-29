BSE Oil And Gas Index up 132 points (1.15%); reaches 11,576 at 10:28 - 29 May

At 10:28, the S&P BSE OIL AND GAS index was up 1.1% at 11576. Among the 10 stocks that make up the Index, IGL had the best relative performance, changing 3.5%. Other major gainers included HINDPETRO(+3.1%), PETRONET(+2.9%), BPCL(+1.8%), and IOC(+1.4%). Meanwhile ONGC had the worst relative performance, changing -0.7%. It was followed by , and RELIANCE(-0.5%).